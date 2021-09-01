iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.44

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.44 and last traded at $113.44, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.