iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.89% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

