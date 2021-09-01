iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

