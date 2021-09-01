iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.34

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 61884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 105,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

