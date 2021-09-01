iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,932 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

