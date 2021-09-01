iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 112,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,751 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 393,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

