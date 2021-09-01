Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Isodiol International stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,792. Isodiol International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development, sales, marketing, and distribution of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its products include tinctures, capsules, vape, topicals, oral sprays, beverages, coffee, candy, additives, and kits and bundles.

