Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Cap of $16,610.63

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $16,610.63 and approximately $180.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

