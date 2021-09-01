Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. 19,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,153. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

