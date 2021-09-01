J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $20.92. 20,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 345,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

