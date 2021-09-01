J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

