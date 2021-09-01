J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 424.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

