J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

