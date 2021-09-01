J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

