J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI opened at $255.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.85. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.97 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71.

