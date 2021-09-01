J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

