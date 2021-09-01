J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,279 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

