J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,490 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 220.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

