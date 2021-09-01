Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $279,998.55 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,020,337.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 772,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

