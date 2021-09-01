Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

