James Douglas Acquires 50,000 Shares of Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) Stock

Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) insider James Douglas bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,550.00 ($39,678.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24.

Get Carbon Revolution alerts:

Carbon Revolution Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company's products are used in a range of transportation industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It also provides associated engineering services, as well as sells tools related to wheels.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.