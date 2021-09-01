James Douglas Acquires 50,000 Shares of Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) Stock

Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) insider James Douglas bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,550.00 ($39,678.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24.

Carbon Revolution Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company's products are used in a range of transportation industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It also provides associated engineering services, as well as sells tools related to wheels.

