Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $372,361.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $959,089.59 and approximately $372,361.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

