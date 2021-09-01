Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $38.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $38.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BLK stock opened at $943.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $831.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

