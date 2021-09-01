Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

