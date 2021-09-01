JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $768.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 768 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 763 ($9.97), with a volume of 118082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 759 ($9.92).

JTC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get JTC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 669.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.14.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

JTC Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.