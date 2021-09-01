Kadena Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $111.89 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00135090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00159607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.35 or 0.07382932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.77 or 0.98460607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.35 or 0.00987739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,433,658 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

