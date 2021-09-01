KARMA Market Cap Hits $28.71 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $102.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006203 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060834 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

