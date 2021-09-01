KARMA Market Cap Hits $28.71 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $102.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006203 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060834 BTC.
KARMA Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “
Buying and Selling KARMA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.
