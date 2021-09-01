Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.21. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

