Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of KZIA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,678. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.