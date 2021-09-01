Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.