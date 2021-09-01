Keel Point LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

