Keel Point LLC Invests $965,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

CINF opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

