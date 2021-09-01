Keel Point LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

