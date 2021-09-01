KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 10,786,270 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £34.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.93.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

