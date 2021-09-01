Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kennametal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.