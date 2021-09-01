Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.69

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 320110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,995,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $5,428,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

