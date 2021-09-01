Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,873.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.