Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $165,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

KIM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,992. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

