Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in August

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,904,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 4,212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49,045.0 days.
Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $$3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Kingsoft has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.13.
Kingsoft Company Profile
