Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in August

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,904,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 4,212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49,045.0 days.

Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $$3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Kingsoft has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

