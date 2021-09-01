Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KNTE opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $966.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

