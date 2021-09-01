Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,949,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,482,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of TSE:KL traded down C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.60. The company had a trading volume of 615,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,613. The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$72.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

