KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:KIO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

