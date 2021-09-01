KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

KNBE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. 517,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,432,853 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

