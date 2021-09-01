Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.96. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 943 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 59.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 74.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 109,119 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 696,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.