Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Shares of LESL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.47.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

