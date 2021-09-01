Lev Mizikovsky Sells 20,000 Shares of Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 7,300 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$24,820.00 ($17,728.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 31,473 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.59 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$112,988.07 ($80,705.76).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 85,359 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.58 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$305,329.14 ($218,092.25).

On Monday, July 19th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 11,344 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$40,838.40 ($29,170.29).

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 1,824 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$6,566.40 ($4,690.29).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

