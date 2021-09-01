Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 850 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 158,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $13,943,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.