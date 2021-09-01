LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 1,847,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

