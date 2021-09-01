Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $27.86

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $26.50. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 8.06.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.