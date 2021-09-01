Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97,771.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 174.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

